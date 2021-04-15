Crashes back up traffic on Interstate 35

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A series of crashes late Thursday afternoon backed up traffic on both southbound and northbound Interstate 35 in the Salado area.

Two separate accidents occurred on the southbound highway, one at mile marker 286 and the other at mile marker 284.

The third, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred on the northbound highway at mile marker 286.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

