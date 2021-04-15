DPS Trooper Juan Tovar welcomed home by law enforcement and community

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Juan Rojas Tovar, A DPS trooper injured by a suspected mass shooting suspect, was greeted at the Madisonville Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon by dozens of law enforcement officers from across the region. As Tovar’s white SUV made its way out of the airport, he was again greeted by more law enforcement officers and dozens of other people wishing him a speedy recovery.

Kathy Simpson waited along the roadway close to two hours to see her friend. She’s known the trooper for a long time and even has a nickname for the former San Antonio resident.

“I call him San Antonio. Cause when I met him, I don’t remember names, so I said I’ll call him San Antonio,” said Simpson. “Trooper Tovar is very special and dear to my heart, me and my family. I’m so thankful that he’s home with his family, his immediate family, and his Madison County family.”

Community welcomes Trooper Juan Tovar home WATCH NOW: The Madisonville community welcomes Trooper Juan Tovar home from the hospital. Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Community members say the past week has been a roller coaster of emotions.

“It gives me chills to think about we almost lost one of our own, and I’m thankful that he’s still here with us,” said Simpson. “I’m thankful. I always pray for everybody but especially Trooper Tovar.”

Donna Cuevas is a Madisonville resident. She says the past week was tough not only for residents in Madisonville but the entire Brazos Valley. She says she’s glad trooper Tovar is on the road to recovery, and her thoughts and prayers are with the Kent Moore employees and their families.

“We’ve been anxious about this day, and then when it came, we’re just overwhelmed. Very humbled it was a great turnout, and we’re excited that he’s home and he can get on a really good road to recovery,” said Cuevas. “This week, It’s been very solemn. We’ve gone on with our lives, but it’s been a lot to think about. As you can tell, everyone loves trooper Tovar.”

Juan Rojas Tovar the Texas state trooper injured in a shooting last week is returning to Madisonville. Law enforcement... Posted by Donnie Tuggle KBTX on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The community has continued to support Trooper Tovar since the shooting last week. McKenzie’s BBQ will be donating a percentage of their profits to Tovar and his family on Friday, April 16.

The Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation is also raising funds for Tovar. To donate, click here.

Residents have also been contributing to a fund set up at area Prosperity Bank Branches.

KBTX has also asked Bryan police about the other people who were shot last week by the suspect at Kent Moore Cabinets. On Wednesday they said three survivors remain hospitalized. Two others were treated and released.

Trooper Tovar has been released from the hospital. He still faces many challenges in the days ahead, but he will not be alone; he has the support of a loving family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/qfPpw8db39 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.