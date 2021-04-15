DPS trooper runs over man lying in the street near Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper struck and killed a man who was lying in a street near the state Capitol.

The trooper was on patrol at the Capitol when he struck the man with his vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say they don’t know why the 50-year-old man was lying down in the street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

