DPS trooper runs over man lying in the street near Texas Capitol
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper struck and killed a man who was lying in a street near the state Capitol.
The trooper was on patrol at the Capitol when he struck the man with his vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities say they don’t know why the 50-year-old man was lying down in the street.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
