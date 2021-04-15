Advertisement

DPS trooper runs over man lying in the street near Texas Capitol

A 50-year-old man whom a DPS trooper ran over early Thursday near the Texas Capitol died at the...
A 50-year-old man whom a DPS trooper ran over early Thursday near the Texas Capitol died at the scene.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper struck and killed a man who was lying in a street near the state Capitol.

The trooper was on patrol at the Capitol when he struck the man with his vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say they don’t know why the 50-year-old man was lying down in the street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are dead after two murder-suicides on the same day in the same Texas city. (File)
Four dead after 2 murder-suicides on same day in same Texas city
Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Gunfire reported in neighborhood near 2 local schools as authorities serve an arrest warrant
A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting

Latest News

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave
A 19-year-old woman was killed when a man who was backing out of a parking space lost control...
Man backing out of parking space loses control, kills 19-year-old and injures another
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting
DPS Trooper Juan Tovar welcomed home by law enforcement and community
DPS Trooper Juan Tovar welcomed home by law enforcement and community