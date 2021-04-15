Man backing out of parking space loses control, kills 19-year-old and injures another

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old woman was killed when a man who was backing out of a parking space lost control and hit her.

The fatal auto-pedestrian crash happened on April 8 in the 2300 block of Oak Lane.

Another woman who was standing with the victim, identified as Diana Ximena Sandoval-Flores, was also injured but survived. Both women, who are related, were transported by ambulance to a local trauma center. But Sandoval-Flores, died two days later. The second victim was treated and released.

A 50-year-old man was driving the 2014 Toyota Camry that stuck both women.

The crash remains under investigation.

