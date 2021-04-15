Officers capture teenage escapee from state juvenile jail at local Walmart store

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers captured a teenage escapee from a state juvenile detention facility Thursday at the Walmart store at 3401 South 31st St. in Temple.

The officers were sent to the store at around 5 p.m. Thursday after police received reports of a teenager “who was possibly armed,” police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.

Officers located the 16-year-old escapee, but did not find a handgun, she said.

Another 16-year-old boy was detained after he was found to have narcotics, she said.

Both teenagers were taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.

