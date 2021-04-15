Advertisement

Police ask for public’s help in search for Central Texas man who disappeared on April 5

Derrick Jenkins was last seen on April 5.
Derrick Jenkins was last seen on April 5.(Temple Police Dept.)
Apr. 15, 2021
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Thursday in the search for a Temple man who hasn’t been seen since April 5.

Derrick Jenkins, 47, regularly rides a bicycle, police said.

No further details were provided.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

