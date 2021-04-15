Police ask for public’s help in search for Central Texas man who disappeared on April 5
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Thursday in the search for a Temple man who hasn’t been seen since April 5.
Derrick Jenkins, 47, regularly rides a bicycle, police said.
No further details were provided.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.
