Police seek man who may have information on deadly 2015 Central Texas shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police Thursday said they’re looking for a man who may have information about a shooting in 2015 that left a man dead.

Police described Arsenio Joseph Griffin as “a person of interest” in the Nov. 9, 2015 shooting death of Robert Byrd.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive found Byrd in the parking lot of the complex at 2814 Tucker.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Fischer at (254) 501-8885 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

