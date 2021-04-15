Rain/Storms continue tonight and into Friday

We continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms move in from the west and we expect to see an increase in coverage through the evening. This will bring a decent amount of rain into Central Texas - really the best coverage we’ve seen in quite some time. We continue to monitor the change for some large hail and damaging winds in one or two of the storms. This afternoon/evening’s wave of rain will push into East Texas and we will be left with some additional showers through the overnight hours. We aren’t done with the rain just yet... more rain/storm chances will continue on Friday ahead of a strong cold front.

Friday gives us another round of showers and storms ahead of a cold front and dryline combo. Best chances for rain will be in the morning and through lunchtime before the passing of the cold front. Once the front passes, we can expect rain chances to end from west to east, plus, it will give us a windy and chilly Friday night/early start to the weekend.

For the weekend, we sit behind the front and that will bring much cooler temperatures Saturday, highs only in the low 60s, and mid 60s for Sunday. Saturday we will be contending with a cool, brisk north wind too - coming up about 10-20mph. We have a slight chance for some lingering rain to start Saturday, but weekend plans look mainly dry, but still cloudy, gray and chilly.

