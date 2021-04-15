Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for April 15, 2021

Dirty trashcans, rusty racks, and boxes on a filthy floor caught the eye of inspectors in this...
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -(KWTX) - Hallmark Restaurant at 4402 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got a 91 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the place needed some general cleaning.

All the trash cans and the reach-in cooler were dirty.

There was a broken wall, rusty metal racks, and peas and carrots, ground beef, onions, and chicken in boxes on a filthy floor.

Sonic at 814 East Central Ave. in Belton got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted some items needed to be cleaned and relabeled.

There was a buildup of bugs, dirt, dust, and rust in the place.

The walk-in cooler was too dark, making it hard for workers to clean it properly.

Sonic Drive-In No. 2 at 1515 North Interstate 35 in Bellmead got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The main problem was the equipment was not properly sanitized.

This fast-food joint later passed a re-inspection.

And the Sonic at 926 West McGregor Dr. in McGregor got a 95 on a recent inspection.

The issue was the whipped cream, orange juice, and cherries were not kept at the right temperature.

They had to be tossed out.

Health Camp Company at 2601 Circle Road in Waco got a 94 on a recent inspection.

Authorities noted some products in the fridge weren’t labeled and grease wasn’t disposed of properly as the main problems.

The restaurant has a re-inspection.

Portofino 2 at 10207 China Spring Rd. in Waco is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

This is the second location for this Italian restaurant.

This place has Keto-friendly dishes and monthly specials.

While Texas is open for business, for those reluctant to venture out, there’s an option to order online.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

