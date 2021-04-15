Advertisement

State lawmakers consider bills that would ban certain medical treatments for transgender kids

Several Texas bills would ban certain medical treatments for transgender kids.
Several Texas bills would ban certain medical treatments for transgender kids.(City of Jackson)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas lawmakers heard three bills this week in Austin that would prohibit transgender kids from accessing certain treatments like puberty blockers, hormone treatments and certain surgeries.

Senate Bill 1646 by State Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, would classify it as child abuse, enforced by Child Protective Services, if parents backed their kids’ decisions to receive these treatments.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 1311 by State Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, and House Bill 1399 by State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, would prohibit health care professionals from providing these treatments.

“When left to nature’s God, 90% of children solve their own problem by the age of puberty if they are not interfered with by misguided psychologists or mutilating chemicals or surgery,” Hall said during a marathon hearing for his bill.

Supporters of the bills largely argue that kids are not old enough to make decisions regarding these medical treatments.

Meanwhile, opponents say that the authors are politicizing personal decisions that should be between families and healthcare providers.

“It’s important that we let families and their providers decide what that care looks like,” Dr. Emily Stone, a marriage and family therapist at the counseling center Just Mind in Austin, told KWTX.

“When we turn care into a criminal act, we are isolating individuals in a way that will absolutely lead to deadly consequences,” she said.

Several major medical associations have come out against similar bills in other states.

“If left unchallenged, there will be transgender teens in certain zip codes who will be unable to access basic medical care, and pediatricians in certain zip codes who would be criminalized for providing medical care,” said Dr. Lee Savio Beers, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, in a written statement last month.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that youth who identify as transgender have access to comprehensive, gender-affirming, and developmentally appropriate health care that is provided in a safe and inclusive clinical space,” the statement continues.

The American Psychological Association has noted that “access to gender-affirming care has a positive correlation with the mental health of transgender youth” and that it lowers their risk of suicide.

Last week, Arkansas became the first state to ban certain medical treatments for transgender kids.

At least 13 other states are considering similar bills.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Four people are dead after two murder-suicides on the same day in the same Texas city. (File)
Four dead after 2 murder-suicides on same day in same Texas city
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Resident arrested after shots fired as officers served warrant at home near 2 local schools
FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave
A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia.
White House: Intel on Russian ‘bounties’ on US troops shaky
In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back...
Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks to the media, Thursday, April 15, 2021, during her...
Equal pay bill passed by House but faces long odds in Senate
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Democratic bill proposes Supreme Court expansion