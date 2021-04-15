Three teenagers indicted for capital murder in shooting that left local man dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury handed up capital murder indictments Thursday against Jamarion Dazour Campbell, 18, Pablo Joaquin Villarreal, 18, and Onobia Sywna Bernett, 17, in connection with a shooting in October that left a 33-year-old Waco man dead.

Officers who responded at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15 to a report of gunfire and screaming in a South Waco neighborhood found Jatron Lavar Thomas critically injured with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a local hospital, about a week short of his 34th birthday.

Campbell was also named in a two-count indictment Thursday charging deadly conduct.

Villarreal was also named in a two-count indictment charging aggravated robbery.

Campbell was served with a murder warrant on March 25 at the McLennan County Jail where he was already in custody for an unrelated offense.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force Villareal on March 16 after a traffic stop on a warrant charging murder.

On March 12, the task force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17, in Waco on a warrant charging murder.

Ocie Bernett, 18, was indicted on March 4 for capital murder in the shooting.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested him in January.

He and Onobia Bernett are related, police said.

