Advertisement

Three teenagers indicted for capital murder in shooting that left local man dead

Officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas critically injured with a gunshot wound. He later died at a...
Officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas critically injured with a gunshot wound. He later died at a Waco hospital. (File)(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury handed up capital murder indictments Thursday against Jamarion Dazour Campbell, 18, Pablo Joaquin Villarreal, 18, and Onobia Sywna Bernett, 17, in connection with a shooting in October that left a 33-year-old Waco man dead.

Officers who responded at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15 to a report of gunfire and screaming in a South Waco neighborhood found Jatron Lavar Thomas critically injured with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a local hospital, about a week short of his 34th birthday.

Campbell was also named in a two-count indictment Thursday charging deadly conduct.

Villarreal was also named in a two-count indictment charging aggravated robbery.

Campbell was served with a murder warrant on March 25 at the McLennan County Jail where he was already in custody for an unrelated offense.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force Villareal on March 16 after a traffic stop on a warrant charging murder.

On March 12, the task force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17, in Waco on a warrant charging murder.

Ocie Bernett, 18, was indicted on March 4 for capital murder in the shooting.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested him in January.

He and Onobia Bernett are related, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are dead after two murder-suicides on the same day in the same Texas city. (File)
Four dead after 2 murder-suicides on same day in same Texas city
Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Resident arrested after shots fired as officers served warrant at home near 2 local schools
A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting

Latest News

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a...
San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting
(File)
Texas appeals court overturns sentence of state’s longest-serving death row inmate
File Photo
Severe weather this summer could cause another Texas power crisis
“I am so so so so so so so so excited to go back to school,” the message on McKenzie Covert’s...
Central Texas 3rd grader was ‘so so so so so so so so excited’ to return to the classroom