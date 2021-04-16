Another round of rain today, cooler with maybe some showers this weekend

Thursday’s showers and thunderstorms brought Central Texas a decent amount of rain with rainfall totals ranging between a quarter-inch and an inch and a half pretty much area wide. The highest totals from yesterday’s storms were near and west of I-35 and today’s rain will again bring some decent totals but thankfully mostly to areas that weren’t quite as rainy Thursday. A few different things will be driving today’s weather. First off, a warm front will attempt to lift in from the south during the morning today. The front could kick up a few scattered showers and storms (which could potentially produce some gusty winds and hail) through midday. Secondly, we’re expecting an area of low pressure and a cold front to move into the area around midday and push through during the afternoon and early evening. The arriving front will put the brakes on the warm front, likely spark rain, and bring us some cooler air. Morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s and will only warm into the low-to-mid 60s by lunch time. For cities and towns near Highway 190 and west of I-35, midday temperatures could be a bit warmer behind the approaching warm front. Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-to-upper 60s for most but could reach the low 70s. Rain chances will gradually increase from 30% at daybreak to near 60% by lunch time. Rain chances hover between 50% and 70% through the afternoon as a cold front and a broken line of rain and storms moves through. The bulk of the afternoon rain should be near and east of I-35 but some rain is expected west of I-35 too. If you’re thinking about dinner out tonight, most of the rain should be exiting before sunset however there still may be some rain around until about 8 PM.

Today’s front is going to bring us unseasonably cool weather. Clouds will not break on Saturday and that’ll help to keep things cool. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s will potentially only warm into the mid-to-upper 50s for highs. A few spots could reach near or even over 60° but that’s partially dependent on whether or not we see rain. We’ll have a 30% chance of some scattered rain in the morning. Morning rain may be locally steady at times but should be generally light and should end by midday. Another chance for a few isolated showers is possible in the afternoon with rain chances hovering near 20% for most of the day. Clouds should dissipate some Saturday night and will partially hang around Sunday keeping temperatures cool. Temperatures Sunday morning should start out in the mid 40s and then warm into the mid 60s. With partly cloudy skies expected Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to start out in the mid-40s before temperatures warm into the low-to-mid 70s for highs. A cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday. If the front arrives earlier than anticipated, high temperatures may struggle to reach 70°. Regardless, cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday as highs stay in the upper 60s for most. We’ll be keeping an eye on the morning temperatures too. Our current forecast low Wednesday morning of 41° would break the current record low of 43° set in 1910). Temperatures should quickly rebound behind Tuesday’s front as south winds return boosting highs back into the 70s late-week but a storm system bringing us rain chances next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will keep temperatures from climbing too much.

