Baylor advances to the Sweet 16 after win over Pepperdine

Baylor Volleyball
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No. 11-ranked and 12th-seeded Baylor volleyball used a late comeback to survive an upset bid at the hands of No. 20 Pepperdine, 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10, Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

With the win, the Bears (20-6) advance to the Regional Semifinals for just the third time in program history, where they’ll take on No. 4-ranked and fifth-seeded Nebraska (15-2) on Sunday, April 18.

