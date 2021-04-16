Baylor advances to the Sweet 16 after win over Pepperdine

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No. 11-ranked and 12th-seeded Baylor volleyball used a late comeback to survive an upset bid at the hands of No. 20 Pepperdine, 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10, Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

With the win, the Bears (20-6) advance to the Regional Semifinals for just the third time in program history, where they’ll take on No. 4-ranked and fifth-seeded Nebraska (15-2) on Sunday, April 18.

