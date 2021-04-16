Advertisement

Baylor football will hold their annual ‘Green and Gold’ spring game

Baylor begins spring football
Baylor begins spring football(KWTX)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Green & Gold Game will return to McLane Stadium Saturday, April 24 at noon.

This game will close out spring camp for the Bears. It is free to attend and open to the public. It will be the final opportunity for Baylor fans to see the 2021 Bears until the fall.

The annual spring game will be streamed by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

More information on this game can be found here: BAYLOR FOOTBALL GREEN & GOLD GAME

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Four people are dead after two murder-suicides on the same day in the same Texas city. (File)
Four dead after 2 murder-suicides on same day in same Texas city
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Resident arrested after shots fired as officers served warrant at home near 2 local schools
FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave
A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns

Latest News

China Spring athletes sign with colleges
China Spring athletes sign with colleges
Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington drafted by the Connecticut Sun
Baylor's DiDi Richards celebrates after winning an NCAA college basketball game against West...
DiDi Richards drafted by the New York Liberty
Classroom Champions: Rogers’ Logan Hare
Classroom Champions: Rogers’ Logan Hare