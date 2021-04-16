Baylor football will hold their annual ‘Green and Gold’ spring game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Green & Gold Game will return to McLane Stadium Saturday, April 24 at noon.

This game will close out spring camp for the Bears. It is free to attend and open to the public. It will be the final opportunity for Baylor fans to see the 2021 Bears until the fall.

The annual spring game will be streamed by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

More information on this game can be found here: BAYLOR FOOTBALL GREEN & GOLD GAME

