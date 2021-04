WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Senior guard DiJonai Carrington was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA draft with the 20th overall pick.

Carrington played one season with the Lady Bears. She was a graduate transfer from Stanford University.

Carrington was a key player for the Green and Gold, especially in the NCAA tournament.

