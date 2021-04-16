Baylor’s national championship is a big deal in Cincinnati, and MaCio’s the reason

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The City of Cincinnati, Ohio is celebrating Baylor’s NCAA National Championship this week and hometown star MaCio Teague is the reason.

The 6-foot-4 Baylor guard throws the first pitch Friday when the Cincinnati Reds host Cleveland and on Saturday, he’ll throw the first pitch when his alma mater, Walnut Hills High School, faces Little Miami High School in the 2021 Skyline Chili Reds High School Showcase.

🚨MaCio Teague Week🚨 MaCio (@_MrDoWork) is set to throw out the opening pitch before tonight's Reds-Indians game at Great American Ball Park! Game starts at 7:10 PM! Posted by Walnut Athletics on Friday, April 16, 2021

Walnut Hills devoted the week to honor Teague, the school’s basketball coach, Ricardo Hill, said.

“We knew the amount of work and the hard work, blood, sweat and tears that he put into becoming the best player he could become,” he said.

Hill, who’s in his ninth year at Walnut Hills, knows well how much time and energy Teague has invested.

He coached him during his junior and senior years.

During his senior season, Teague averaged 26.4 points and 7.5 rebounds and broke the school’s single-game scoring record with a 51-point game.

MaCio lived at the gym, Hill says, often staying up to practice on his own until 11 o’clock at night.

And when he wasn’t focused on perfecting his athletic craft, he had his head in the books.

“He’s just a high character person, he always had good grades,” Hill said.

“One of his teachers, a math teacher, he was struggling in her class at first, so he stayed and went to her at lunch. She would take lunch and she would help him, and he ended up soaring in that class.”

On Monday, students and faculty were asked to post congratulatory messages online.

On Tuesday, donations were collected for the MaCio Teague Outstanding Student Athlete Scholarship.

Wednesday was Macio Teague Day in Cincinnati.

On Thursday, students and faculty shared throwback photos and videos of Teague online.

And on Friday, Teague visited students at the school before throwing out the first pitch Friday night as the Reds begin a three-game series against the Indians.

“He’s been so good for our city of Cincinnati, giving back to our youth, always coming to our team camps, talking to the kids. So, we wanted to bless him and show him our appreciation,” Hill said.

Teague was named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 second team and is a three time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll Selection.

His success was mirrored on the court. Teague scored in double-figures 76 times, including 23 games of 20 or more points.

His success comes as no surprise to Hill or anyone back home.

Students and faculty at his high school followed him throughout the NCAA tournament.

Hill attended the last four games in person, including the national championship.

“The kids have been pumped up not just this week but he entire tournament,” Hill said.

“In my classes and throughout the school, the teachers that taught him. Everyday someone is coming up to us and saying something about MaCio and it’s not just our school, it’s like the entire city.”

“He’s just a great kid and we are so proud,” Hill said.

“He’s a great role model.”

