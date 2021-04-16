Booby traps reported along bike trails in Cameron Park

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park in Waco is a great place to get out and enjoy nature but lately some have encountered trouble on the trails.

Park rangers confirm that they have investigated reports of someone placing booby traps on the trails that many believe are targeting mountain bikers.

Mountain biking enthusiast and Waco Bicycle Club Member Rusty Steed says if this is a prank, no one is laughing.

“It’s anything but a harmless prank. If a mountain biker or horseback rider would come thru and catch one of these booby traps they could injure themselves pretty severely,” said Steed.

Park Ranger Kim Jennings says for now all they can do is hope this doesn’t happen again. They are also keeping a closer eye on the trails. She says the users of the park can help.

“We have more than 20 miles of trails out here in Cameron Park so the more eyes and the more community members we have that are aware that this could be happening.. we are encouraging them to report the issues to us so we can address them.”

Jennings says they will report any criminal activity to Waco police.

The Waco Police Department is aware of the incidents and according to public information officer Garen Bynum, if someone is seriously hurt by one of these devices, it could be considered felony assault.

The Waco Bicycle club is offering a 500 dollar reward for information that leads to the culprit or culprits responsible.

