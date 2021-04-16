Advertisement

China Spring AD retiring after 24 years with district

China Spring AD Mark Bell coaches his grandsons.
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring athletic director Mark Bell is retiring after 24 years with the school district.

Bell confirmed that he will retire at the end of this school year, on June 30.

In 2018, he stepped down as head football coach after 21 seasons and moved into his current part-time role as the athletic director. His son Brian took over as the head coach at that time.

On Friday afternoon Brian tweeted: “I am going to miss sharing an office with my best friend/ a guy with 211 wins! He has an incredible testimony and lives it out every single day! Loyal, Consistent, Hard Working. Makes everyone around him better! Every sport has thrived here! Love you Dad.”

This fall Mark Bell started coaching his grandsons and their youth football team. More of that might be in his future.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

