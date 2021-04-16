Advertisement

Cooler for the Weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spotty showers are pushing to the southeast and should be mainly done for the day. That said, we could still see a few areas of light rain/drizzle tonight and into tomorrow morning. Cooler air is slowly sinking south so tonight lows will be in the upper 40s/low 50s. Tomorrow night will be chillier as dry and cool air takes over. The chill won’t only be in there in the morning, we only expect to see highs tomorrow in the low 60s and with a breezy north wind, it will likely be a day where you will want at least long sleeves or a light jacket close by.

Compared to last weekend, we expect quite the cool down this weekend. We had 70s and mid 80s last weekend for highs and this weekend we won’t make it out of the 60s either Saturday or Sunday. Most of the weekend is dry but we will see a mix of sun/clouds both days.

Next week looks to continue the ‘cooler than normal’ trend with highs in the 60s and low 70s with another cold front coming before mid-week. Humidity says at bay because of this front, at least through Wednesday. The end of the week should give us warmer temperatures as we get into the mid and upper 70s by Friday.

Latest guidance does show we expect more normal temperatures (normal is closer to a high near 80 degrees) in the 8-14 day outlook, which, if you can believe it, basically takes us through the end of April. The 8-14 day outlook also shows a drier than normal pattern expected.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

