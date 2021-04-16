COVID-19: 73 new cases in Central Texas, but no additional deaths

(KWTX) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose by 73 to 76,811 Friday, but no additional deaths were reported in any of the 16 counties in the region.

As many as 1,644 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to Texas Department of State Health Services data Friday, the regional death toll was 1,619 including 407 Bell County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 421; 33 Bosque County residents; 85 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 106 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 465 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 450; 46 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 83 to 48,508 Friday.

DSHS reported 2,371 additional confirmed cases of the virus, 2,225 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,436,571.

At least 64,665 cases were active Friday, about 300 more than on Thursday, 2,698,558 residents have recovered, and at least 2,917 were hospitalized, slightly fewer than on Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 48 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 24 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity continued a slow rise Friday to 7.09%, up from 6.49%, on Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

More than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to 381 providers in 119 of the state’s 254 counties next week including 733,090 first doses, 686,640 second doses and 500,000 additional first and second doses that will go to pharmacies, health centers and dialysis centers.

Central Texas hub providers are due to receive 3,340 doses next week, 11,360 fewer than the 14,700 shipped this week.

Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine.

No shipments are scheduled to the Bell County Public Health District, Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

State data Friday showed 225,170 or 30.3% of residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose of vaccine, an increase of more than 33,000 or 17.3% since April 9, and 156,027 or 20.9 percent are fully vaccinated, an increase of almost 27,900 or 21.8% since April 9.

Statewide, 9,836,891 or 43.9% of residents 16 and older have received one dose, an increase of more than a million or 11.6% since April 9, and 6,260,744 or 27.9% are fully vaccinated, an increase of more than one million or 19.1% since April 1.

In Bell County, 68,214 or 25% of residents 16 and older have received one dose, an increase of more than 8,400 or 14.1% since April 9, and 47,587 or 16.7% are fully vaccinated, an increase of more than 6,800 or 17.6% since April 9.

In McLennan County, 73,740 or 36.7% of residents 16 and older have received one dose, an increase of more than 14,000 or 24% since April 9, and 50,247 or 25% are fully vaccinated, an increase of almost 11,000 or 27.9% since April 9.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 38.8% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 28.6% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 20.4% have received one dose and 14% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 30.9% have received one dose and 19.5% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 25.3% have received one dose and 17.7% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 43.4% have received one dose and 34.4% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 33.2% have received one dose and 25.6% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 31.5% have received one dose and 21.5% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 33.2% have received one dose and 24.1% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 28.7% have received one dose and 20% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 34.3% have received one dose and 24.6% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 36.9% have received one dose and 28.7% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 38.8% have received one dose and 28.7% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 34.5% have received one dose and 25.9% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 25.1% have received one dose and 12.7% are fully vaccinated.

A temporary COVID-vaccination site will operate from next Tuesday through next Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium at 3409 Atkinson Ave.

Vaccines will be administered while residents remain in their vehicles. Masks are required.

Registration is required in advance and will open April 16 online.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District is no longer updating local data on Fridays.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,958 total confirmed cases, an increase of 44.

Of the total, 294 cases were active Friday and 21,137 residents have recovered.

Local data Friday showed 421 deaths.

State data Friday showed 407.

Because of the generally flat trend in new cases, health district officials reduced the virus’ threat level Wednesday to Level 4: Minimal, Controlled Transmission.

The Salado Independent School District Friday became the first school district in Bell County to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to students Friday.

The school district set up a vaccination site inside the Salado High School gym.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed seven active cases and a total of 364 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed one active case and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 18 cases involving students and nine cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,714 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 853 involving students and 861 involving staff.

Since March 9, KISD nurses have administered about 2,570 COVID-19 vaccine doses to district employees.

Starting on April 20, the district, in cooperation with the Bell County Health District and the Killeen Office of Emergency Management, will operate a drive-thru vaccination clinic for employees at Leo Buckley Stadium.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed five cases across three campuses Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 12 cases across five campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 27 additional cases of the virus Friday, increasing the county’s total to 26,528.

At least 182 cases were active Friday, 25,896 residents have recovered, and 19 were hospitalized, up from 10 on Thursday, four of them on ventilators.

The virus has claimed 450 lives in the county, according to local data.

DSHS reports 465 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon next Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 130 active cases Friday, 124 involving students, two involving staff members, two involving faculty and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,876 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 62 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed three active cases, and a cumulative total of 355 cases, 274 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed five active cases across four campuses and 281 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed six cases across five campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed one active case at Lorena Elementary Friday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Friday at Isbill Junior High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,840 confirmed and 263 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 6,944 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 85 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 23 cases across six campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

The district has partnered with Coryell Health to provide the Pfizer vaccine to students who are 16 and older as of next Tuesday. The voluntary vaccination clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the small gym at Copperas Cove High School. Students will receive the second dose of the vaccine about three weeks later.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case at Gatesville Intermediate Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four cases involving employees Friday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; four cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 11 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; three cases involving inmates at the Mountain View Unit where three inmates were restricted and three were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and two cases involving inmates and two cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 25 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,840 confirmed and 190 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 1,999 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee and two involving inmates at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,106 confirmed and 613 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,612 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 5,512 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,347 confirmed and 305 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,598 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,068 confirmed and 764 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,758 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported three cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 705 confirmed and 55 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 728 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Friday had 3,747 confirmed cases and 681 probable cases. At least 4,295 patients have recovered and 106 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed no active cases.

Lampasas County had 1,810 confirmed and 331 probable cases Friday. At least 2,068 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,260 confirmed and 349 probable cases Friday. At least 1,545 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,402 confirmed and 1,082 probable cases Friday. At least 2,469 patients have recovered and 46 have died, according to state data. Nine cases were active and three patients were hospitalized Friday.

Mills County had 591 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 629 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,663 confirmed cases Friday and 412 probable cases. At least 2,015 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 529 confirmed cases Friday and 255 probable cases. At least 775 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving inmates at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

