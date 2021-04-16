COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison correctional officer

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Texas prison Correctional Officer Jimmy Garcia, 56, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25 and then was hospitalized on April 4 in Amarillo, died Thursday of COVID-19-related complications, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Garcia, who had almost five years’ service with the TDCJ, was assigned to the Bill Clements Unit in Amarillo at the time of his death and had also worked at the Neal Unit in Amarillo.

“Although Officer Garcia was very reserved with his words, his actions spoke loudly to his spirit of service,” TDCJ Correctional Institutions Director Bobby Lumpkin said.

“He was an extremely loyal individual and that carried over to his career. From the battlefield to the unit halls, Officer Garcia’s passion was serving and helping others. He will be missed.”

Forty-six TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

