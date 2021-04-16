Advertisement

DiDi Richards drafted by the New York Liberty

Baylor's DiDi Richards celebrates after winning an NCAA college basketball game against West...
Baylor's DiDi Richards celebrates after winning an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in the final round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor senior DiDi Richards was selected as the 17th overall pick in the WNBA draft.

Richards was on the 2019 National Championship team.

This last season she made the move to point guard and played the position well for the Lady Bears.

She is one of the top defensive players in the country and was the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Four people are dead after two murder-suicides on the same day in the same Texas city. (File)
Four dead after 2 murder-suicides on same day in same Texas city
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Resident arrested after shots fired as officers served warrant at home near 2 local schools
FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave
A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns

Latest News

China Spring athletes sign with colleges
China Spring athletes sign with colleges
Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington drafted by the Connecticut Sun
Baylor begins spring football
Baylor football will hold their annual ‘Green and Gold’ spring game
Classroom Champions: Rogers’ Logan Hare
Classroom Champions: Rogers’ Logan Hare