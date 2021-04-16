DiDi Richards drafted by the New York Liberty

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor senior DiDi Richards was selected as the 17th overall pick in the WNBA draft.

Richards was on the 2019 National Championship team.

This last season she made the move to point guard and played the position well for the Lady Bears.

She is one of the top defensive players in the country and was the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

