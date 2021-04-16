Former BU basketball standout dies in early-morning crash Friday

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Former Baylor University basketball standout Nelson Haggerty, 47, died early Friday in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 380 near Decatur in Wise County Texas.

The accident happened at around 2:50 a.m. Friday, KAUZ in Wichita Falls reported.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Haggerty, a standout point guard at Baylor from 1991 to 1995, was among the former BU players who returned to Waco to participate in Tuesday’s parade and celebration of the team’s first NCAA National Championship.

He earned All-Southwest Conference second-team honors as a senior when he led the nation with an average of 10.1 assists per game.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Baylor alum and @MeanGreenMBB assistant coach Nelson Haggerty 🙏



RIP @CoachHagg12 pic.twitter.com/t1KSEeouiC — Baylor Basketball (@BaylorMBB) April 16, 2021

He spent eight years as head coach of the Midwestern State Mustangs, recording 155 wins and five Lone Star Conference Championships before stepping down in march 2019.

He joined the men’s basketball staff at the University of North Texas in October 2019 where he was the director of basketball strategy and operations.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.