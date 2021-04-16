Advertisement

Former BU basketball standout dies in early-morning crash Friday

Former MSU head coach Nelson Haggerty cutting down the net after winning a regular season...
Former MSU head coach Nelson Haggerty cutting down the net after winning a regular season conference championship.(KAUZ)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Former Baylor University basketball standout Nelson Haggerty, 47, died early Friday in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 380 near Decatur in Wise County Texas.

The accident happened at around 2:50 a.m. Friday, KAUZ in Wichita Falls reported.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Haggerty, a standout point guard at Baylor from 1991 to 1995, was among the former BU players who returned to Waco to participate in Tuesday’s parade and celebration of the team’s first NCAA National Championship.

He earned All-Southwest Conference second-team honors as a senior when he led the nation with an average of 10.1 assists per game.

He spent eight years as head coach of the Midwestern State Mustangs, recording 155 wins and five Lone Star Conference Championships before stepping down in march 2019.

He joined the men’s basketball staff at the University of North Texas in October 2019 where he was the director of basketball strategy and operations.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave
Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas critically injured with a gunshot wound. He later died at a...
Three teenagers indicted for capital murder in shooting that left local man dead
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Resident arrested after shots fired as officers served warrant at home near 2 local schools
Officers captured a teenage escapee from a state juvenile detention facility Thursday at the...
Officers capture teenage escapee from state juvenile jail at local Walmart store

Latest News

A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
Head of Tokyo Olympics again says games will not be canceled
Baylor Volleyball
Baylor advances to the Sweet 16 after win over Pepperdine
China Spring athletes sign with colleges
China Spring athletes sign with colleges
Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington drafted by the Connecticut Sun