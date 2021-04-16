Advertisement

Local school district offers COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and older

Some students elected to get their first doses in between classes.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salado Independent School District on Friday became the first school district in Bell County to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and older, and some elected to get their first doses in between classes.

The school district set up a vaccination site inside the Salado High School gym and vaccines were still being administered after the end of the school day on Friday to allow parents who work to be there when their teenage children were vaccinated.

When asked why they decided to get vaccinated, one student said, “To be able to go to prom” while another said, “To be able to walk at graduation.”

Another student said the vaccine provides a glimmer of hope during an unusual school year.

“It is just one step to getting back to normal, yeah, back to normal,” the student said.

Prom and graduation are weeks away and more than 90 students signed up to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for those 16 and older.

“We have had over a hundred students get COVID. Fortunately, all of them have stayed healthy, but we’re going to do everything we can to combat this virus and if it’s getting vaccine doses then we’re happy to help with that,” Salado Superintendent Michael Novotny said.

School nurses will work to make sure students do not forget to return for the second dose of the vaccine.

“We are keeping their (COVID-19 vaccination) cards so they don’t get lost or so they don’t forget it when their second dose is due,” Salado High School nurse Ashley Faglie said.

“Sometimes, teenagers are a little forgetful or they might cram it somewhere.”

The Copperas Cove ISD will begin offering the vaccine to students 16 and older next Tuesday.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

