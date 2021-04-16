Popular Central Texas marina and resort to close after 70 years following bankruptcy filing

LAKE WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Uncle Gus’ Marina and Resort on Lake Whitney, which opened in 1952, is set to close beginning next Wednesday after a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed Friday.

“Patrons and guests of Uncle Gus’ Marina are encouraged to recover all personal property and vessels from the marina prior to the closure date,” the corps said in a press release Friday.

After the closure, access to the marina will be limited and must be coordinated through the Whitney Lake Office by calling (254) 6220-3332.

The marina and resort is spread over 51 acres and includes more than 50 cabins and more than 30 RV hookups, 144 covered wet slips, 10 uncovered wet slips, 60 dry storage units, three public launch ramps, a ship store and a full-service Mercury dealership.

