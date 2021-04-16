President Biden nominates first female secretary of the Army

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time in U.S. history, a woman will be serving as the secretary of the Army.

History in the making, that’s what many are saying of Joe Biden nominating Christine Wormuth as the first female secretary of the Army, Texas A&M Central Texas Sociologist Roslyn Schoen says while the nomination is empowering, Wormuth has quite the challenge ahead of her.

“If you’ve just been around Killeen and Fort Hood and you talk to women in the Army, you know that sexual assault is on women’s minds,” she said.

“I hope this is a sign for them that they can stay in the Army and that someone in a leadership position is going to be looking out for them.”

After previously serving as the Undersecretary of Defense for policy during the Obama administration, Wormuth’s nomination comes at a time when the Army is grappling with how to better handle cases of sexism and sexual misconduct among soldiers, something that Army Veteran Michelle Dietert says will be an uphill battle.

“I’m excited about the changes but there’s been gender inequality and other types of inequality for years,” she said.

Regardless, Dietert says she’s confident that with the right help, Wormuth can inspire many women to serve our country without fear of sexual harassment.

“We’ve needed someone to stand up and make these changes for years and just knowing that’s got that in mind and making positive change is awesome,” she said.

“So, I’m not worried about her being able to accomplish that goal.”

