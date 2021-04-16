Advertisement

Smithsonian acquires Selena photos, commemorates Tejano singer’s 50th birthday

Singer Selena (Quintanilla) receives Grammy Award at The 36th Annual Grammy Awards on March 1,...
Singer Selena (Quintanilla) receives Grammy Award at The 36th Annual Grammy Awards on March 1, 1994 in New York. (credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)(cbsdfw)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has acquired 18 images of the iconic Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla to add to its collection of photographs taken by Texas photographer Al Rendon.

And on today, what would have been the singer’s 50th birthday, the museum will also release an educational video highlighting objects about, and images of, Selena in the Smithsonian’s collections to share her story. One of Selena’s performance costumes was gifted to the museum by her family in 1998.

These recently collected photographs depict Selena in concert, interacting with fans and professional headshots. The images are part of the museum’s Photographic History Collection and join images of Selena taken by Rendon and donated in 2015 as part of the museum’s collecting initiative around Hispanic advertising history.

Singer Selena (Quintanilla) receives Grammy Award at The 36th Annual Grammy Awards on March 1, 1994 in New York. (credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

In addition, the museum is publishing several digital resources to help audiences learn about Selena’s legacy, including the final installment in the Smithsonian’s “Latinas Talk Latinas” video series, produced in collaboration with the Smithsonian Latino Center. The video was filmed in spring 2021 in her home state of Texas and in Washington, D.C.

Selena was an American singer-songwriter who became known as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” a popular form of music originating in Texas that takes influences from polka, rock, conjunto and mariachi. She rose to fame in the late 1980s among Mexican Americans and Mexicans, and her popularity quickly grew across U.S. and international Latino markets. She went on to sign with a major record label.

Selena played for crowds of 80,000 and won a Grammy for the best Mexican American album in 1994. At the time of her death, Selena was recording her first album in English, her native language, and had opened several fashion boutiques. She was killed March 31, 1995, by the president of her fan club, who also managed her clothing stores.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Most Read

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave
Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Resident arrested after shots fired as officers served warrant at home near 2 local schools
Officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas critically injured with a gunshot wound. He later died at a...
Three teenagers indicted for capital murder in shooting that left local man dead
A 50-year-old man whom a DPS trooper ran over early Thursday near the Texas Capitol died at the...
DPS trooper runs over man lying in the street near Texas Capitol

Latest News

Baylor Fans
Baylor fans at the parade
A German Shepherd named Booger is safe thanks to the efforts of Lufkin police and first...
Texas police pull german shepherd named ‘Booger’ from pickup’s undercarriage
A 7-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, left, walks with Fernanda Solis, 25, center, also of...
Report: Human smugglers using social media more and more to advertise services at US-Mexico border
For the first time in U.S. history, a woman will be serving as the secretary of the Army.
President Biden nominates first female secretary of the Army