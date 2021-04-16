Teenager dies in fiery early-morning crash on Central Texas highway
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A teenager is dead after a fiery early-morning crash Friday on Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 in Killeen.
The 18-year-old female, whose name was not immediately released, was driving west on the highway just before 4 a.m. Friday near mile marker 285 when her car veered off the highway, rolled, struck a “Welcome to Killeen” sign and caught fire.
She died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
