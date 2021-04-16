Advertisement

Teenager dies in fiery early-morning crash on Central Texas highway

A teenager is dead after a fiery early-morning crash on a Central Texas highway. (File)
A teenager is dead after a fiery early-morning crash on a Central Texas highway. (File)(Source: Gray News)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A teenager is dead after a fiery early-morning crash Friday on Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 in Killeen.

The 18-year-old female, whose name was not immediately released, was driving west on the highway just before 4 a.m. Friday near mile marker 285 when her car veered off the highway, rolled, struck a “Welcome to Killeen” sign and caught fire.

She died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave
Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas critically injured with a gunshot wound. He later died at a...
Three teenagers indicted for capital murder in shooting that left local man dead
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Resident arrested after shots fired as officers served warrant at home near 2 local schools
Officers captured a teenage escapee from a state juvenile detention facility Thursday at the...
Officers capture teenage escapee from state juvenile jail at local Walmart store

Latest News

Former MSU head coach Nelson Haggerty cutting down the net after winning a regular season...
Former BU basketball standout dies in early-morning crash Friday
The nearly 70-year-old Marina closes next week. (USACE photo/file)
Popular Central Texas marina and resort to close after 70 years following bankruptcy filing
Tonya Baker, 50
Hearne woman wanted for aggravated assault arrested with drugs at Bryan motel
Ex-Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton was indicted Thursday for tampering with physical...
Ex-Central Texas police chief indicted for tampering with evidence