Teenager dies in fiery early-morning crash on Central Texas highway

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A teenager is dead after a fiery early-morning crash Friday on Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 in Killeen.

The 18-year-old female, whose name was not immediately released, was driving west on the highway just before 4 a.m. Friday near mile marker 285 when her car veered off the highway, rolled, struck a “Welcome to Killeen” sign and caught fire.

She died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

