Shootout in San Antonio leaves 2 men dead, police officer injured
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio police officer was shot in the hand during a traffic stop, but was able to return fire, striking and killing two of three people inside a pickup, said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.
McManus, who watched dashcam video of the shooting, said the officer pulled the driver of the pickup over at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
NBC San Antonio reports the traffic stop was made on Pinn Road near Westfield.
The police officer approached the vehicle and “spoke casually” with the driver for a couple minutes, McManus said.
The driver of the pickup then pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, striking him in the hand, the police chief said.
The officer’s radio was also struck by a bullet during the exchange.
McManus said the officer, not yet identified, was able to retreat and fired back.
The officer struck the driver and a passenger, killing both.
A third passenger, a woman, was struck in the torso and rushed to a hospital.
The officer, a five year veteran of the force, is receiving treatment at a hospital.
McManus said he did not know what led to the traffic stop.
