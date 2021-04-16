Advertisement

Shootout in San Antonio leaves 2 men dead, police officer injured

A San Antonio Police officer is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the hand during a...
A San Antonio Police officer is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the hand during a traffic stop. The officer's radio was also struck by a bullet.(KENS/CBS Newspath Livestream)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio police officer was shot in the hand during a traffic stop, but was able to return fire, striking and killing two of three people inside a pickup, said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus, who watched dashcam video of the shooting, said the officer pulled the driver of the pickup over at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

NBC San Antonio reports the traffic stop was made on Pinn Road near Westfield.

The police officer approached the vehicle and “spoke casually” with the driver for a couple minutes, McManus said.

The driver of the pickup then pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, striking him in the hand, the police chief said.

The officer’s radio was also struck by a bullet during the exchange.

McManus said the officer, not yet identified, was able to retreat and fired back.

The officer struck the driver and a passenger, killing both.

A third passenger, a woman, was struck in the torso and rushed to a hospital.

The officer, a five year veteran of the force, is receiving treatment at a hospital.

McManus said he did not know what led to the traffic stop.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave
Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas critically injured with a gunshot wound. He later died at a...
Three teenagers indicted for capital murder in shooting that left local man dead
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Resident arrested after shots fired as officers served warrant at home near 2 local schools
Officers captured a teenage escapee from a state juvenile detention facility Thursday at the...
Officers capture teenage escapee from state juvenile jail at local Walmart store

Latest News

Texas prison Correctional Officer Jimmy Garcia.
COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison correctional officer
$4.4B In Federal Childcare Aid Heading To Texas
$4.4B in federal childcare aid heading to Texas
Former MSU head coach Nelson Haggerty cutting down the net after winning a regular season...
Former BU basketball standout dies in early-morning crash Friday
The nearly 70-year-old Marina closes next week. (File)
Popular Central Texas marina and resort to close after 70 years following bankruptcy filing