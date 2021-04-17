Advertisement

American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.

There now are seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, came aboard in November on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, the first ISS docking under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agents swept through Central Texas and arrested 16 area residents named in sealed drug...
Federal agents arrest more than a dozen local residents named in drug trafficking and firearms indictments
The car veered off the highway, rolled, struck a “Welcome to Killeen” sign and caught fire.
Teenager dies in fiery early-morning crash on Central Texas highway
The nearly 70-year-old Marina closes next week. (File)
Popular Central Texas marina and resort to close after 70 years following bankruptcy filing
Former MSU head coach Nelson Haggerty cutting down the net after winning a regular season...
Former BU basketball standout dies in early-morning crash Friday
Park rangers confirm that they have investigated reports of someone placing booby traps on the...
Booby traps reported along bike trails in Cameron Park

Latest News

FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke...
Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone
Thursday, April 15 was extra special for 17-year-old Nomar Marzan who got to see his hero for...
Soldier dad surprises son at Texas school after 13 months apart
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country
The Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, or GWAHCA for short, has always had a special...
Graduates of local high school healthcare academy care for program creator’s father in life, and in death