Big kid with a big heart still looking for a family

By Pete Sousa
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - April is national Child Abuse Prevention month.

That’s a circumstance that can often lead to lofty numbers in the foster care system.

And that’s one of the many reasons adoptive parents are in such high demand.

If adopting a foster kid is something you’re thinking about considering - we’ve got just the kid for you.

We first met Noah back in August.

He said he doesn’t know what the word love means but he sure knows how to show it.

Before he ended up in the foster care system, Noah he says he spent a lot of time taking care of his brothers and sisters.

“They look up to me as a role model, my younger brother is taking after me, playing football.”

He also said folks refer to him as a ‘gentle giant’.

His friends say he’s a good listener and a great friend.

Hopefully there is a family out there that will have the ability to hear this call and take him in.

If you want to inquire about adopting Noah or the process, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

Also, remember there are licensing requirements to adopt in Texas.

