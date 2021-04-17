Advertisement

Man bikes across Central Texas in honor of 8th anniversary of West explosion

(KXII)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man biked across Central Texas Saturday in honor of the 15 victims of the West explosion on April 17, 2013.

The powerful explosion left 15 dead including 12 first responders, injured more than 200 and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and buildings including a nursing home, a two-story apartment building and three of West’s schools.

The blast affected a 37-block area and left a crater 90 feet wide and 12 feet deep.

Every year since the explosion, Danny McDaniel, a Temple man, has done a bike ride to the West Volunteer Fire Dept. station to honor the lives lost.

Saturday McDaniel geared up at the Temple Central Fire Station and started his 52 mile bike ride to West. He will stop at volunteer fire departments along his routes to pay respect to the members of those departments who responded to the blast in 2013.

Each fire department provides a fire truck to escort McDaniel through their city limit until he reaches West.

McDaniel this year underwent multiple spinal surgeries that have slowed him down. In previous years McDaniel has been able to complete the ride in about 4 hours. He estimates Saturday’s ride will take about 8 hours instead.

