May 1, 2021 election information

Important Dates

April 19 - First day for early voting by personal appearance

April 19 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

April 27 - Last day for early voting by personal appearance

May 1 - Election Day. Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail

Bond Issue Proposals

Academy ISD

China Spring ISD

Coryell County

Jarrell ISD

Mart ISD

Rogers ISD

Temple College

Contested City Elections

City of Bartlett

City of Bellmead

City of Clifton

City of Evant

City of Fairfield

City of Harker Heights

City of Hewitt

City of Kempner

City of Killeen

City of Lacy Lakeview

City of Lampasas

City of Marlin

City of McGregor

City of Meridan

City of Mexia

City of Morgan’s Point Resort

City of Robinson

City of Rogers

City of Teague

City of Temple

City of Valley Mills

City of Waco

Contested School Board Elections

Belton ISD

Bosqueville ISD

Buckholts ISD

Connally ISD

Crawford ISD

Fairfield ISD

Groesbeck ISD

Killeen ISD

Lorena ISD

Midway ISD

Teague ISD

Valley Mills ISD

More information

Search For A City Website

Central Texas School District Websites

Bell County Election Information

Bosque County Election Information

Coryell County Election Information

Falls County Election Information

Freestone County Election Information

Hamilton County Election Information

Hill County Election Information

Lampasas County Election Information

Leon County Election Information

Limestone County Election Information

Mclennan County Voter Information

Mclennan County Online Mail-In Ballot Tracker

Milam County Election Information

Mills County Election Information

San Saba County Election Information

