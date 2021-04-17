Advertisement

Salado volunteer fire department hosts first fundraiser since COVID pandemic

The Salado volunteer fire department held its first fundraiser in more than a year with a BBQ “Smoke-off” competition Saturday.(KGNS)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salado volunteer fire department held its first fundraiser in more than a year with a BBQ “Smoke-off” competition Saturday.

The sights, sounds, smell and tastes are something that many firefighters have waited far too long to experience.

“Just seeing these guys dedication in this and their dedication to this competition with the rain and the mud, they’re just troopers,” said Public Information Officer Bert Henry.

“They’ve been very understanding of the accommodations we’ve had to make and they’re just kinda rolling with it.”

Henry says because of the pandemic, the department has barely scrapped by.

“It was a difficult challenge,” he said.

“We had no events last year where normally, we would do a couple of fundraisers a year. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do them because of the COVID pandemic.”

Salado isn’t alone. Temple, Killeen, Harker Heights and Belton have all struggled too, losing thousands of dollars because of the inability to hold fundraisers and in dire need of a boost.

The BBQ event alone raised more than $25,000 for Salado VFD thanks to the generosity of the community.

It’s that generosity henry says they’ll count on in the future to keep themselves and other nearby departments afloat.

“They’re in the same boat,” he said.

“They haven’t had any fundraisers and haven’t been able to. We’ve actually reached out to them to try and give them our assistance and coordinate some other events. We’re very grateful because we have a supportive community that always comes out to help us with anything we need.”

