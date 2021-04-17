Advertisement

Soldier dad surprises son at Texas school after 13 months apart

Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday, April 15 was extra special for 17-year-old Nomar Marzan who got to see his hero for the first time — in person— in more than a year.

A hug meant the world to Roman Marzan and his son, Nomar after he flew from South Korea to surprise him during baseball practice at Western Hills High School — an embrace they’ve each longed for since last March.

“It’s pretty sad to not be able to be around him for his senior year,” said Roman. “I missed out on the football season so I couldn’t miss out on baseball season. I was able to come over and I’ll be able to catch one or two games.”

In 2001, Marzan began serving the country as a U.S. Army soldier, now specializing in deploying and redeploying brigades.

Nomar was just 8 months old when his dad left for duty for the first time. Nomar says moments like these with his dad continue to strengthen their bond.

“I thought I wasn’t going to see him for another couple of months so it was unreal,” Nomar told CBS 11. “It was a big treat! Him being here, it’s a blessing. He gives me advice for anything I need to do. If I got a problem he’ll help me fix it, if I need anything, he’ll do his best to get it to me.”

“He means everything to me. Everything I do, I do it for him,” Roman shared. “I hope he’s proud of me, he tells me he is, I’m proud of him. He’s a good boy, his coaches tell me he’s a good boy. I’m just proud of him.”

Nomar’s dad is returning to Fort Worth this June, just in time to see his son graduate high school.

