A Shot of Cold Air and Good Rain Chances Later This Week

It’ll be much nicer this evening with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60′s. After sunset we dip to the low 50′s before we get another chilly start in the low 40′s Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine will be seen for Monday with a stray shower possible in the afternoon, but otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low 70′s. A cold front moves through Tuesday, where high temperatures will be seen midday right before the front passes through. We’ll see temperatures in the low 70′s before the front passes through, with cold weather behind the front heading into Wednesday morning.

There’s a good chance we could break a record for the coldest low for April 21st Wednesday morning as we’ll be starting in the mid 30′s. We warm back to around 70° as we end out the work week, but scattered showers are likely going through the day on Friday with some scattered storms possible next Saturday. Rain chances look to back off by next Sunday with highs warming back up as well.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.