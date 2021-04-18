China Spring voters to decide two bond packages in May election

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in China Spring will finally get the chance to vote on a pair of bond issues, that are part of the district’s ten year plan to deal with student growth.

The first, a bond totaling $38,900,000, would help build a new elementary school, for grades 2-4. If Proposition A passes, the current elementary campus would still house Pre-K and 1st Graders, and would change its name to China Spring Primary.

Proposition B is an $18,290,000 bond package that would help build a new multi-purpose, multi-use facility for the entire district to use. Agricultural Sciences, CTE labs and a new competition gymnasium would be built using the funds. The district’s band director, Marc Nichelson said the building would be used by more than the athletic teams. “”Yes, it’s going to benefit athletics and that’s that’s absolutely appropriate,” he said, in a video uploaded to YouTube. “But it also benefits all of the other organizations around that, like dance, cheer, and band.”

The two propositions are phase one in a ten year plan by the district. If approved, Proposition A would raise property taxes $15.48 each month, per $250,000 valuation. Proposition B has a property tax impact of $7.28 per month, on a $250,000 property.

The bond propositions were initially set to be voted on in May 2020. However, because of the pandemic, that election was canceled.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.