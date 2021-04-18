Counseling arranged at local high school after deadly shooting in which former student is charged

MART, Texas (KWTX) - Officials were arranging for counseling Monday at Mart High School after a deadly shooting in which a former student is charged.

Zamar Kirven, 21, of Mart, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting early Sunday that left two men dead.

Authorities identified the victims as Sabion Kubitza, 22, and Jacob Ybarra, 20.

“In light of the tragic loss of Jacob Ybarra, a Class of 2019 Mart graduate, the Mart ISD team is working with ESC Region 12 and local ministerial support to provide counseling and resources to students and staff,” the district said in a statement Monday.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families involved. Please pray for our Panthers,” the district said.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue, across from the Western Hotel.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said Kubitza and Ybarra were killed in the same house and may have been asleep when they were shot.

Kirven was recruited out of Mart in 2018 by the University of Houston, where he played linebacker for three seasons before he was dismissed in December 2020 for a violation of team rules, Texas Football reported.

He played in 20 games at Houston and started in five as a sophomore, the magazine reported.

Investigators say Kirven knew the victims.

He and the two victims grew up together playing football, authorities said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.