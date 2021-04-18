Early voting begins Monday in municipal elections

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas — The May 2021 election is Saturday, May 1, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes on various issues, such as bond elections and city propositions in some cases, city council seats and more.

Early voting begins Monday, April 19, and will be open through Tuesday, April 27. Polls will be open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. On Election Day, polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of McLennan county polling locations, click here, and for a list of Bell county polling locations, click here.

So, where do you start if you’d like to cast a ballot in the election? Keep reading for a comprehensive list.

Make sure you are registered to vote

To vote in Texas, you must first be registered.

You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote. However, if you are not registered, because the deadline has passed, you will not be able to vote in this election.

In the future, in order to register to vote in Texas for the first time, you’ll need to complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office. To complete an application, you may:

What to bring to the polling site to vote in Texas

A valid form of identification is required to cast a ballot in Texas. There are several forms that are acceptable. You may bring one of the following:

· Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

If you don’t have one of the forms of ID listed above and can’t reasonably obtain one, you can bring one of the following in order to execute a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration”:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Where you can vote

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county does not participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you.

