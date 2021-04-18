Advertisement

Fairfield: Old power plant demolished

Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in Freestone County may have heard what sounded like an earthquake, but the big boom was actually the sound of a demolition.

On Sunday, demolition crews went forward with the planned implosion of the old Big Brown Power Plant.

The facility was a retired coal-fired producer of energy in the area.

The company that bought the facility last year had been planning for the implosion ever since.

On Sunday, dozens of former employees, including some who worked at the plant 30 years ago, showed up to witness the implosion.

