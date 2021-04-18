Killeen: Gregory Johnson reflects on first 100 days as new Justice of the Peace

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The newest Justice of the Peace in bell county Gregory Johnson took over the reins just over 100 days ago and in taking office, he vowed to take control of crime in Killeen.

For the first few months in office, he says he’s been taking a long hard look at how criminal cases are adjudicated and how bond is set in Bell County courtrooms.

“As Judge, I look at the public safety, the risk of this person getting back out and I think that’s important when you’re talking about fighting crime,” he said.

Johnson says he knows crime doesn’t start with adults. He’s also spent time looking at youth programs and scholarship opportunities to stop crime before it starts.

“I’ve spent time early on meeting with folks that have programs and seeing how things are to fill in those gaps,” he said.

“I think one of the challenges we run into is that the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. I’ve slowed things down in planning just to make sure we don’t duplicate any services already available.”

By this point in 2020, Killeen had already had 6 murders and ended the year with 31. So far this year, there hasn’t been a single homicide. While this year is off to a great start, Johnson says he knows it’s only the beginning in a long process to clean up the streets.

“Crime wasn’t created overnight and it’s not gonna be solved overnight,” he said.

“These last few years have been tough for all of us, but I think everybody’s ready to leave it in the past and I’m looking forward to bringing it to a bright future.”

