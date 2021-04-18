Advertisement

Passenger opened fire in shootout with San Antonio officer

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say it was a passenger in the front seat who opened fire on an officer following a routine traffic stop, leading the wounded officer to fatally shoot the driver and that passenger.

Police had previously said it was the driver of the pickup truck who opened fire on the officer Friday.

Police said Sunday that the medical examiner identified the driver as 33-year-old Sammie Joe Barbosa and the passenger as 25-year-old Alex Anthony Garcia.

Officials say the officer is Tyler John Sauvage, a five-year veteran. Sauvage was shot in the hand.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
Former UH linebacker suspected overnight shooting in Mart
The car veered off the highway, rolled, struck a “Welcome to Killeen” sign and caught fire.
Teenager dies in fiery early-morning crash on Central Texas highway
Federal agents swept through Central Texas and arrested 16 area residents named in sealed drug...
Federal agents arrest more than a dozen local residents named in drug trafficking and firearms indictments
First Sgt. Almasi Gill (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Jones.
Soldiers who served together over 2 decades end military careers together, too
A San Antonio Police officer is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the hand during a...
Shootout in San Antonio leaves 2 men dead, police officer injured

Latest News

Police have identified the suspects have identified suspect and multiple victims of an...
Police identify suspect and victims in small town overnight shooting
A Troy ISD 6th grader has been in in-school suspension for 10 days because of his hairstyle,...
Local mom demanding change of school district’s ‘discriminatory’ hair policy
(Photo by Ke'Sha Lopez)
China Spring voters to decide two bond packages in May election
The Waco fire department put out flames of a house fire early Sunday morning.
Crews respond to early morning house fire