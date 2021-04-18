Advertisement

Police investigating overnight small town shooting

By Rosemond Crown and Katy Mendez
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MART, Texas (KWTX) - Around half a dozen law enforcement officers are outside of a house in Mart investigating an overnight shooting.

The house is located at North Stephen street and East Texas Avenue, across from the Western Hotel.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed the shooting early Sunday morning.

At the scene three houses are blocked off with crime scene tape.

No additional details were avaliable at the moment.

