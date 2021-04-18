Police investigating overnight small town shooting

MART, Texas (KWTX) - Around half a dozen law enforcement officers are outside of a house in Mart investigating an overnight shooting.

The house is located at North Stephen street and East Texas Avenue, across from the Western Hotel.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed the shooting early Sunday morning.

At the scene three houses are blocked off with crime scene tape.

No additional details were avaliable at the moment.

