Advertisement

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.

One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass and the other’s injuries were described as superficial.

The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, even before April 11 when an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
Former UH linebacker suspected overnight shooting in Mart
The car veered off the highway, rolled, struck a “Welcome to Killeen” sign and caught fire.
Teenager dies in fiery early-morning crash on Central Texas highway
Federal agents swept through Central Texas and arrested 16 area residents named in sealed drug...
Federal agents arrest more than a dozen local residents named in drug trafficking and firearms indictments
First Sgt. Almasi Gill (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Jones.
Soldiers who served together over 2 decades end military careers together, too
A San Antonio Police officer is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the hand during a...
Shootout in San Antonio leaves 2 men dead, police officer injured

Latest News

Passenger opened fire in shootout with San Antonio officer
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Navalny’s team calls for protests amid reports of failing health
Police have identified the suspects have identified suspect and multiple victims of an...
Police identify suspect and victims in small town overnight shooting
A Troy ISD 6th grader has been in in-school suspension for 10 days because of his hairstyle,...
Local mom demanding change of school district’s ‘discriminatory’ hair policy