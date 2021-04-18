Silver Alert issued for missing local woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Janet Elaine Bartoo, suffering from demntia and becomes easily disoriented.

Bartoo is a 73-year-old White woman weighing around 135 pounds and she is five feet eight inches tall.

She has gray hair and green eyes.

The senior citizen was last seen at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 17 at 12000 Block of Lutheran Church Road, Bartlett, Texas.

She is in a brown 2010 Ford Explorer with TX License Plate CT3V003.

The vehicle also displays a US Navy sticker on the back window of the vehicle.

She did not inform family members at the residence that she was leaving and it’s unknown what her intended destination is.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 254-933-5412.

