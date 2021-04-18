Sunshine Returns Today with Good Rain Chances Later This Week

We dip to the mid 40′s to start your Sunday, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. This will bring highs into the upper 60′s, but temperatures cool quickly again after sunset. We’ll have sunshine on Monday too, but a couple stray showers will be possible in the afternoon. A cold front moves in Tuesday which will bring a few spotty showers, but mainly drop our highs into the mid 60′s.

We start to rebound Thursday into the low 70′s, but rain chances will be on the rise as our next disturbance approaches the area. The best rain chances will be seen on Friday, and most of us look to get some rain. Those rain chances could linger into next weekend, where temperatures will slowly warm back into the mid 70′s.

