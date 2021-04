WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department says a missing woman with dementia has been located.

No further information was provided.

Martha Rivas, 75, was reported missing shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

At the time of the report, police said the woman has last seen on April 18, 2021 in the 600 block of North 1st Street.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.