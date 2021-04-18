Advertisement

Three killed during active shooter situation in Austin

Austin Police on Sunday responded to an active shooter situation that left several people dead.
Austin Police on Sunday responded to an active shooter situation that left several people dead.(CBS Austin/CBS Newspath Livestream)
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are responding to an active shooter situation in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail that left three people dead, according to the Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) Twitter account.

The attack was reported shortly before Noon Sunday.

“This is still an active scene. Please continue to avoid the area,” ATCEMS said.

Austin Police posted the following statement on its Twitter account, “APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area.”

“While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public,” Austin PD tweeted.

“Loop 360 will be shut down in both directions from Spicewoods Springs to 183 due to the ongoing incident,” Austin Police said.

