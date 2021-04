Amber Alert for abducted Texas teens believed to be in danger canceled

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert issued Monday morning for two teenagers abducted in the Dallas area who were believed to be in immediate danger was canceled Monday evening.

The two teenagers were found safe in Plano, police said.

No further details were provided.

The alert named Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17.

The two were last seen at around 2:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Highway 175 in Seagoville.

