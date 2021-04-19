Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texans teens believed to be in immediate danger

abducted teens
abducted teens(TxDPS)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities on Monday issued an Amber Alert for two teenagers abducted in the Dallas area who are believed to be in immediate danger.

Devany Betancourt, 16, is 5-foot-2, weighs about 11 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink-colored shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Marina Nelson, 17, is 5-foot-9, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, a gray sweatshirt and shorts. Nelson has wavy brown hair.

No suspect or vehicle information was provided. If you have information on their whereabouts, call the Seagoville Police Department at (972) 287-6815.

